Bill Gates calls Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations ‘incredible’, poses with Rohini, Nandan Nilekani

Tech titan Bill Gates was recently in India to attend the extravagant pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Taking to Instagram, Gates shared a photo with Paula Hurd and tech power couple Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, captioning it, “This was my first time attending a wedding celebration in India, and it was incredible. Congratulations, Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends!”