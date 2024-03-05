Bill Gates calls Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations ‘incredible’, poses with Rohini, Nandan Nilekani

Tech titan Bill Gates was recently in India to attend the extravagant pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Taking to Instagram, Gates shared a photo with Paula Hurd and tech power couple Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, captioning it, “This was my first time attending a wedding celebration in India, and it was incredible. Congratulations, Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends!”
The post, already garnering over 1.3 lakh likes, highlights an unexpected perk of the lavish event – reconnecting with old friends. Gates, known for his philanthropic endeavours, clearly enjoyed the vibrant Indian cultural experience.
The three-day extravaganza, hosted by Mukesh Ambani for his youngest son, saw a global guest list. From business tycoons like Nandan Nilekani to Bollywood A-listers and even pop icon Rihanna gracing the stage, the event was a star-studded affair. Gates and Hurd, spotted in traditional Indian attire, actively mingled with the who’s who of India and the world.
Gates’s Indian adventure went beyond the wedding festivities. He reportedly took a whirlwind tour of the country, even visiting the iconic Statue of Unity. With the pre-wedding celebrations concluded, all eyes are now set on the grand July wedding in Mumbai. While details remain under wraps, one thing’s for sure – with Gates expressing his delight, this wedding promises to be another unforgettable spectacle.