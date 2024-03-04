All you need to know about Anant Ambani's timepiece that made Mark Zuckerberg go, 'Watches are cool!'

Amidst the dazzling lights and grandeur of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish pre-wedding celebrations, a single accessory became a show stealer, garnering attention from people across the globe. This accessory was none other than Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch.

In a viral video, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were captured in a moment of genuine awe as they admired the exquisite timepiece adorning Anant's wrist. Priscilla can be heard complimenting the timepiece as she exclaims in excitement, “This watch is fantastic. That is so cool!”

Richard Mille, which is a Swiss luxury watch company, specialises in exquisite clockwork watches with intricate craftsmanship and extravagant price tags. According to reports, Anant’s unique timepiece is priced at around INR 12-15 crores. The average price of a Richard Mille watch is estimated to be $200,000 (over INR 1.65 crores).

The Meta-chief goes on to add that he is usually not a fan of watches, but the Richard Mille piece might have changed his opinion. “After seeing that, I was like, watches are cool,” he said. It seemed like the Swiss brand’s unique blend of luxury and engineering managed to momentarily sway the tech giant’s take on wristwatches, who, otherwise, has been known to take pride in being a minimalist. “I might want that!” remarked his wife.