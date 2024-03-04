Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Nita Ambani performs Vishwambhari Stuti

After having the crème de la crème of global artistes perform at the three-day long pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the to-be groom's mother Nita Ambani presented a stunning dance performance to the Vishwambhari Stuti.
The vocals to the music has bent lent by Shreya Ghoshal. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) release the video of the act, seeking blessings from the deity, Maa Ambe, for “Anant and Radhika’s journey of togetherness.” Take a look at the video here:
The founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation dedicated the performance to her granddaughters, Veda Ambani (daughter of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta) and Aadiya Shakti (daughter of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal) and to all young girls who are symbols of feminine energy.
For the uninitiated, a host of celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are present at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event ended last night and the couple is expected to tie the knot on July 12.