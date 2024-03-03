Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: picture of SRK's dance with Rihanna surfaces

The King Khan of Bollywood has been spending his time at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash with his family and partying like there's no tomorrow. In a picture that just surfaced on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan is now seen grooving on the dance floor with Rihanna.
In the photograph that has now gone viral on the internet, SRK is seen sporting a black suit while Rihanna is donning a body-hugging peach ensemble. The chemistry between the duo is palpable even through our screens! Take a look at the photograph here:
Reportedly, the singer who performed on day 2 of the event, charged between $8-9 million or INR 66-74 crore for her performance, with most of the amount going towards paying her background singers, equipment transportation and outfit changes.
A host of other celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, MS Dhoni, and Hardik Pandya are present at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For the uninitiated, this is just a prelude to the wedding ceremony of the couple that is slated in July this year.