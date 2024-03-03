Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: picture of SRK's dance with Rihanna surfaces

The King Khan of Bollywood has been spending his time at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash with his family and partying like there's no tomorrow. In a picture that just surfaced on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan is now seen grooving on the dance floor with Rihanna.

In the photograph that has now gone viral on the internet, SRK is seen sporting a black suit while Rihanna is donning a body-hugging peach ensemble. The chemistry between the duo is palpable even through our screens! Take a look at the photograph here: