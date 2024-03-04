Rihanna reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s post of them grooving to ‘Zingaat’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations

Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash wasn’t just about opulence and A-listers; it was a night that witnessed a musical meeting of queens! In a heart-stopping moment, Bollywood’s Janhvi Kapoor took to the dance floor with global pop icon Rihanna, and their moves to Zingaat from Janhvi's debut film (Dhadak) stole the show.
Janhvi shared the epic dance on Instagram, captioning it, “This woman is a Goddess. Stop it…goodbye.” The internet erupted! But the biggest surprise came when Rihanna herself commented “Love you” on the video. Janhvi, clearly fangirling, responded with “Ur (You are) my (queen emoji).”
While Janhvi dazzled in a metallic dress, Rihanna commanded attention in a pink hooded gown. Even Janhvi's dad, Boney Kapoor, couldn’t resist chiming in, calling them “Indian queen with Caribbean queen.” Fans were ecstatic, with one declaring, “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance to Zingaat!!! ICONIC.”
Meanwhile, videos of Rihanna, resplendent in a green gown and pink head wrap, enchanting the crowd with her hits like Diamonds went viral. The night wasn’t just about her performance; Rihanna expressed her gratitude to the Ambanis for including her in the celebration. “Thanks to the Ambani family... God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations,” she said.
Reportedly paid a staggering INR 52 crore, Rihanna’s performance marked her India debut. The guest list boasted of Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan, alongside business titans like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma also joined the festivities.