Rihanna reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s post of them grooving to ‘Zingaat’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations

Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash wasn’t just about opulence and A-listers; it was a night that witnessed a musical meeting of queens! In a heart-stopping moment, Bollywood’s Janhvi Kapoor took to the dance floor with global pop icon Rihanna, and their moves to Zingaat from Janhvi's debut film (Dhadak) stole the show.

Janhvi shared the epic dance on Instagram, captioning it, “This woman is a Goddess. Stop it…goodbye.” The internet erupted! But the biggest surprise came when Rihanna herself commented “Love you” on the video. Janhvi, clearly fangirling, responded with “Ur (You are) my (queen emoji).”