Amitabh Bachchan shares his enthralling experience at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan graced the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Following his return to Mumbai after the grand three-day affair, the actor took to his Tumblr blog to share his experience.

Marvelling at the Ambanis' ability to craft a ‘truly divine atmosphere,’ Amitabh commended the family for orchestrating a mesmerizing 'maha arati' on Sunday night. Reflecting on his absence from his customary Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, the veteran actor quipped, “The gates of Jalsa did not open on Sunday, but the gates of a wedding did occur... up to the location of the wedding and then back just now.”