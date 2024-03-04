Amitabh Bachchan shares his enthralling experience at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan graced the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Following his return to Mumbai after the grand three-day affair, the actor took to his Tumblr blog to share his experience.
Marvelling at the Ambanis' ability to craft a ‘truly divine atmosphere,’ Amitabh commended the family for orchestrating a mesmerizing 'maha arati' on Sunday night. Reflecting on his absence from his customary Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, the veteran actor quipped, “The gates of Jalsa did not open on Sunday, but the gates of a wedding did occur... up to the location of the wedding and then back just now.”
Amitabh delved into the details of the enchanting festivities, spotlighting Vantara, Anant’s visionary initiative supported by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, dedicated to aiding abused, injured, and endangered animals. Joining Amitabh at the Ambani gala were Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, all of whom returned to Mumbai on Sunday night.
Expressing his profound admiration for Vantara's noble cause, Bachchan exclaimed, “Goodness me, what an extraordinary experience and the most scientific set-up for the animals.” He emphasised the importance of witnessing the facility firsthand, extolling its transformative impact on maltreated creatures.
The extravagant festivities, which commenced on March 1, culminated in a star-studded affair attended by Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and prominent figures worldwide. Notable guests included Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others. Day three witnessed a spectacle of tradition and elegance as celebrities adorned themselves in resplendent attire for the maha aarti night.