Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone set the stage ablaze at Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, perform on ‘Galla Goodiyan’
The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have become a hotbed of celebrity appearances and electrifying performances. But nothing quite stole the show like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dazzling dance routine.
In a heartwarming video, the soon-to-be parents set the stage alight with their moves to Galla Goodiyan from Ranveer’s film Dil Dhadakne Do. Dressed in a regal golden and silver lehenga, Deepika radiated elegance, while Ranveer complemented her perfectly in a black sherwani with a touch of blue.
Their infectious energy filled the air as they performed the iconic hook steps, exchanging playful smiles and culminating their performance in a warm embrace. Bringing back memories of their own love story, sparked on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Deepika and Ranveer also graced the stage with a playful dandiya routine, a traditional Gujarati folk dance.
This wasn’t just DeepVeer's moment to shine. Day two saw them join forces with power couples Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for a picture-perfect moment. Ranveer rocked a quirky animal-printed shirt paired with off-white pants, while Deepika exuded sophistication in a long, white jacket and wide-leg pants.
The three-day extravaganza, a celebration of love and grandeur, has seen a who’s who of celebrities and personalities grace the occasion. From Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor to sporting legends like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, the guest list boasts a dazzling diversity.
With a spectacular drone show, a history-making performance by Rihanna, and now DeepVeer’s captivating performance, the Ambani pre-wedding festivities continue to redefine the meaning of opulence and entertainment.