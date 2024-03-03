Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone set the stage ablaze at Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, perform on ‘Galla Goodiyan’

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have become a hotbed of celebrity appearances and electrifying performances. But nothing quite stole the show like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dazzling dance routine.

In a heartwarming video, the soon-to-be parents set the stage alight with their moves to Galla Goodiyan from Ranveer’s film Dil Dhadakne Do. Dressed in a regal golden and silver lehenga, Deepika radiated elegance, while Ranveer complemented her perfectly in a black sherwani with a touch of blue.