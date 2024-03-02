Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pose with Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebrations

In the majestic city of Jamnagar, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant unfurled a tapestry of glitz and glamour, captivating the nation. The event, an epitome of opulence, played host to an illustrious assembly of Bollywood’s finest and celebrities from across the globe. Amidst the whirlwind of celebrations, a moment of warmth and camaraderie emerged as the centre of attention, showcasing the union of sports and cinema.