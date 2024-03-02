Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pose with Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebrations

In the majestic city of Jamnagar, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant unfurled a tapestry of glitz and glamour, captivating the nation. The event, an epitome of opulence, played host to an illustrious assembly of Bollywood’s finest and celebrities from across the globe. Amidst the whirlwind of celebrations, a moment of warmth and camaraderie emerged as the centre of attention, showcasing the union of sports and cinema.
The spotlight shone on an enchanting encounter between Bollywood’s dynamic duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and badminton stalwarts, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. The internet was abuzz as Saina Nehwal took to Instagram to share delightful snapshots with the power couple. In the captivating images, Deepika’s radiant smile alongside Saina and Parupalli painted a picture of genuine affection. Another frame featured a light-hearted exchange between the athletes and Ranveer Singh, adding a sprinkle of joy to the festivities.
Saina's heartfelt post, congratulating Deepika and Ranveer, dubbed as Bollywood’s ‘power couple,’ on their impending journey into parenthood, garnered widespread adoration. Meanwhile, Ranveer’s Instagram feed blossomed with endearing pictures alongside his wife, Deepika, both epitomising elegance and style.
Beyond the celebrations, the stars are aligning for Ranveer and Deepika’s professional orbits. The couple will grace the silver screen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie promises an ensemble cast of Bollywood heavyweights, promising a cinematic spectacle. Concurrently, Ranveer gears up for Don 3 with Kiara Advani, while Deepika is slated to appear in Kalki 2898 AD, sharing screen space with icons like Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.