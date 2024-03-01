Deepika Padukone spotted for the first time in public after pregnancy announcement, leaves for Jamnagar with Ranveer Singh

In a video now viral on the internet, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh were spotted last evening in an ecstatic mood as the made a public appearance for the first time after the announcement of their pregnancy. The duo was arriving at Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In the video, Ranveer is seen escorting Deepika to the car first and then he walked to the other side after they arrived at Jamnagar airport. Soon, the paparazzis and fan started to congratulate Ranveer. In turn, he greeted them with a big smile on his face and waved at them.

Earlier, the duo had made the announcement on Instagram, mentioning that baby is due on September this year. Take a look at the post here.