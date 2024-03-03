Shah Rukh Khan steals the show at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations, dances with Suhana while Diljit sings

The Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar continued to pulsate with life and entertainment on day two, with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan taking centre stage. Social media buzzed with videos capturing the actor’s heartwarming speech and electrifying dance moves.

Dressed in a dapper black ensemble, Shah Rukh delivered a message of unity and blessings. He emphasised the importance of prayers and well wishes, acknowledging the ‘powerpuff girls’ of the Ambani family - Kokilaben Ambani, Purnima Dalal, and Devyani Khimji. He brought them onto the screen for a virtual shower of blessings upon Radhika and Anant.