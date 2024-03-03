Shah Rukh Khan steals the show at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations, dances with Suhana while Diljit sings

The Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar continued to pulsate with life and entertainment on day two, with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan taking centre stage. Social media buzzed with videos capturing the actor’s heartwarming speech and electrifying dance moves.
Dressed in a dapper black ensemble, Shah Rukh delivered a message of unity and blessings. He emphasised the importance of prayers and well wishes, acknowledging the ‘powerpuff girls’ of the Ambani family - Kokilaben Ambani, Purnima Dalal, and Devyani Khimji. He brought them onto the screen for a virtual shower of blessings upon Radhika and Anant.
But Shah Rukh wasn’t just about blessings. He brought the house down with a surprise performance of his hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his recently released film Pathaan. And the fun didn’t stop there. As Diljit Dosanjh belted out his chart-topping track Lover, Shah Rukh joined forces with his daughter Suhana Khan, along with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor. The group’s infectious energy as they danced alongside Diljit created an unforgettable moment.
Suhana looked resplendent in a blue sari, while Navya donned a stylish silver dress. Ananya Panday added a pop of colour in a neon green lehenga, and Shanaya Kapoor complemented the vibrant palette in an orange outfit. Diljit, too, looked dapper in a crisp white ensemble with a matching turban.
The three-day pre-wedding bash serves as a prelude to the grand wedding ceremony slated for July. Guests from across the globe continue to descend upon Jamnagar to celebrate this momentous occasion. From Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, the guest list is a constellation of stars, adding to the spectacle of this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.