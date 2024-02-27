John Cena responds heartwarmingly to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on his viral video

A heartwarming exchange unfolded across social media, bringing together American wrestler and actor John Cena and Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. It all started with a video of John attempting a song from Shah Rukh’s hit film Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) during a gym session with wrestler friend Gurv Sihra.

The video, shared by Gurv, went viral, eventually reaching Shah Rukh himself. The actor, touched by Jonh’s gesture, took to X to express his appreciation. “Thank you both… Love it and love you @JohnCena,” he wrote, “I'm gonna send you my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of you (John Cena and Gurv Sihra) again!!! Ha ha.”

John, humbled by Shah Rukh’s response, expressed his gratitude on Monday. “You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do,” he replied in a heartfelt message.