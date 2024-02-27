John Cena responds heartwarmingly to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on his viral video

A heartwarming exchange unfolded across social media, bringing together American wrestler and actor John Cena and Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. It all started with a video of John attempting a song from Shah Rukh’s hit film Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) during a gym session with wrestler friend Gurv Sihra.
The video, shared by Gurv, went viral, eventually reaching Shah Rukh himself. The actor, touched by Jonh’s gesture, took to X to express his appreciation. “Thank you both… Love it and love you @JohnCena,” he wrote, “I'm gonna send you my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of you (John Cena and Gurv Sihra) again!!! Ha ha.”
John, humbled by Shah Rukh’s response, expressed his gratitude on Monday. “You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do,” he replied in a heartfelt message.
This heartwarming interaction highlights the power of social media in fostering connections across borders and industries. It also showcases the genuine appreciation and respect these two global icons have for each other’s work and artistry.
This isn’t the first time John and Shah Rukh have connected online. In 2018, John shared a quote by Shah Rukh, sparking a previous exchange of appreciation. He wrote, “Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less tortuous – Shah Rukh Khan.” The Raees actor replied, “Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero.”
This latest interaction leaves fans with the exciting possibility of a future collaboration between these two megastars, whether in the form of a song duet or something even bigger.