Shah Rukh Khan makes fans swoon over his new ‘reverse ageing’ shirtless snap

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, defying the laws of time, left his fans speechless with a recent post. SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared a picture of the 58-year-old actor flaunting his sculpted physique, aptly captioning it, “Motivation for fitness and reverse ageing. He is not getting older he is becoming a classic!!”

The image, featured Shah Rukh shirtless, showcasing his toned arms adorned with the logo of his son Aryan Khan’s luxury clothing brand, DyavolX. The post sparked a frenzy, with fans and celebrities alike raving about SRK’s seemingly ageless appearance.