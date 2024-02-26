Shah Rukh Khan makes fans swoon over his new ‘reverse ageing’ shirtless snap

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, defying the laws of time, left his fans speechless with a recent post. SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared a picture of the 58-year-old actor flaunting his sculpted physique, aptly captioning it, “Motivation for fitness and reverse ageing. He is not getting older he is becoming a classic!!”
The image, featured Shah Rukh shirtless, showcasing his toned arms adorned with the logo of his son Aryan Khan’s luxury clothing brand, DyavolX. The post sparked a frenzy, with fans and celebrities alike raving about SRK’s seemingly ageless appearance.
Adding a touch of playful banter to the post, the Pathaan actor humorously responded in the comments section, “All that is good but can I get some new clothes!!! When is the #DYavolX next drop??!”
This isn’t the only time Shah Rukh has set social media ablaze recently. Just days ago, Pooja shared pictures of his electrifying performance at the Women's Premier League's opening ceremony, stating, “Women's Premier League 2024!! Always making it special for all the girls.”
SRK’s dedication to fitness and his timeless charm continue to inspire fans across generations. His 2023 was a cinematic triumph, with three blockbusters: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. According to reports, he will next be seen in the sequel to Pathaan, slated to begin filming by the end of the year.
One thing remains clear: Shah Rukh continues to reign supreme, proving that age is just a number and that style never goes out of fashion.