SRK reacts as Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan croons ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ from Dunki

A heartwarming exchange between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun has taken the internet by storm. It all started with a viral video of Arjun’s son, Ayaan, singing Lutt Putt Gaya from Shah Rukh’s latest film, Dunki.
The adorable clip, shared by a fan page, shows a beaming Ayaan crooning out the song while travelling in a car. His enthusiasm and playful energy won over social media, with many declaring him “too cute to handle.”
But the real surprise came when Shah Rukh himself took notice. Taking to X, he showered praise on little Ayaan, calling him “flower and fire both rolled into one!” He even humorously added that he would now be “getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun's Srivalli,” referring to the hit song from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise.
This playful exchange reflects the mutual admiration between the two actors. Last year, Arjun had lauded Shah Rukh’s film Jawan, calling him “charming the whole of India and beyond with his swag.”
Shah Rukh, touched by the gesture, replied, “Wow...It has made my day! Feeling Jawan twice all over now! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days!”
Their camaraderie continues to delight fans, showcasing the spirit of respect and appreciation within the film industry. While Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of Dunki, which was also released on Netflix recently, all eyes are set on Arjun as he gears up for the release of his much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule on August 15.
This heartwarming exchange, however, proves that sometimes, the most heartwarming stories come not from the silver screen, but from genuine acts of appreciation and shared love for the craft.