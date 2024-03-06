Diljit Dosanjh shares inside moments from Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash with hilarious commentary

Diljit Dosanjh brought the house down at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash, and now he has treated his fans with a hilarious behind-the-scenes video! Diljit, known for his infectious energy and witty commentary, shared a highlight reel of his electrifying performance, complete with his own play-by-play on Instagram.

The clip featured Diljit belting out his chart-topping hits like Kinni Kinni and Lover while A-list Bollywood stars, CEOs, and even the soon-to-be-married couple and their families grooved to the beats. But the real magic was in Diljit’s running commentary.