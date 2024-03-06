Diljit Dosanjh shares inside moments from Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash with hilarious commentary

Diljit Dosanjh brought the house down at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash, and now he has treated his fans with a hilarious behind-the-scenes video! Diljit, known for his infectious energy and witty commentary, shared a highlight reel of his electrifying performance, complete with his own play-by-play on Instagram.
The clip featured Diljit belting out his chart-topping hits like Kinni Kinni and Lover while A-list Bollywood stars, CEOs, and even the soon-to-be-married couple and their families grooved to the beats. But the real magic was in Diljit’s running commentary.
When Kareena Kapoor appeared in the clip, he said, “Kareena Kapoor ne lambi baah kadd ke chakti boli... (Kareena Kapoor threw her arms up in the air, feeling the energy!) followed by “aur phir Karisma Kapoor kehdi Dosanjhwaaleya hauli hauli (and then Karisma Kapoor asked me to slow down a bit!)”
Diljit's wit didn’t stop there. He playfully teased Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif, cracked a joke about celebrating Rhea Kapoor’s birthday amidst the revelry, and even threw shade at the tech giants, “Microsoft te Facebook waale bhi nach pae ne (Even the folks from Microsoft and Facebook were dancing!).”
The video also captured priceless moments like Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor joining Diljit onstage, Kiara giving him a warm hug, and Kareena and Saif Ali Khan being called up for a special dance session.
This isn’t the first time Diljit has showered Kareena with compliments. He previously shared a video praising her, saying, “Hoegi Rihanna, hoegi Beyonce, saadi taa eh hi hai (The world may have Rihanna and Beyonce, but this one is everything for us).”
Diljit's infectious energy and comedic timing made him a highlight of the Ambani extravaganza. His performance was just one of the many star-studded events throughout the weekend, which also featured global icon Rihanna and a finale with performances by Udit Narayan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Akon.