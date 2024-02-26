Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's ‘Chamkila’ to be released on April 12

Tragically, Amar Singh Chamkila, along with his wife and their band members, were assassinated on March 8, 1988. However, their legacy lived on through their music, which resonated deeply with the masses.

Speaking about the film, director Imtiaz was quoted as saying, “Making a film about Chamkila, the iconic music star, has been a truly unique experience. Having Diljit and Parineeti portray these roles, especially with live singing involved, was the perfect casting choice.”

For Diljit, portraying Chamkila was a transformative experience. “Playing Chamkila has been one of the most challenging yet fulfilling experiences of my career,” he told media sources. “Working with Parineeti and the entire team has been a privilege. To add to it, singing to the maestro AR Rahman’s music was truly an enriching experience. I hope I have done justice to his vision and Chamkila’s legacy.”