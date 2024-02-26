Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's ‘Chamkila’ to be released on April 12

Streaming platform Netflix has finally unveiled the release date for the highly anticipated film, Chamkila. Brace yourselves to witness the untold story of Punjab’s legendary musician, Amar Singh Chamkila, coming alive on April 12.
The announcement came through a captivating clip featuring Diljit Dosanjh, the lead actor, shared on the OTT platform’s Instagram handle. “Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz, (The crowd would gather when he sang, such was Chamkila's style)” the caption read, perfectly capturing the essence of the musician’s magnetic stage presence.
Chamkila marks the first collaboration between Diljit and acclaimed director, Imtiaz Ali. It promises to be a musical odyssey, narrating the captivating story of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur. While Parineeti Chopra brings Amarjot to life, Diljit embodies the spirit of the iconic musician.
Tragically, Amar Singh Chamkila, along with his wife and their band members, were assassinated on March 8, 1988. However, their legacy lived on through their music, which resonated deeply with the masses.
Speaking about the film, director Imtiaz was quoted as saying, “Making a film about Chamkila, the iconic music star, has been a truly unique experience. Having Diljit and Parineeti portray these roles, especially with live singing involved, was the perfect casting choice.”
For Diljit, portraying Chamkila was a transformative experience. “Playing Chamkila has been one of the most challenging yet fulfilling experiences of my career,” he told media sources. “Working with Parineeti and the entire team has been a privilege. To add to it, singing to the maestro AR Rahman’s music was truly an enriching experience. I hope I have done justice to his vision and Chamkila’s legacy.”