Diljit Dosanjh shares snaps with Ed Sheeran, calls him a ‘beautiful soul’

Diljit Dosanjh is keeping the memories alive from his epic performance with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai! The Punjabi superstar recently took to Instagram to share a fresh batch of photos chronicling his time with the global music sensation.
Diljit’s photos showcase a candid camaraderie between the two artistes. Diljit sported a casual yet stylish look with a denim jacket, black t-shirt, and orange turban, while Ed opted for a relaxed vibe. The final pictures capture the electrifying energy of their collaborative performance, leaving fans wanting more. “Learnt so Much From Such a Beautiful Soul,” Diljit captioned the post.
This unforgettable collaboration took place during Ed Sheeran’s Asia and Europe Tour. He surprised fans by inviting a few prominent Indian artistes to share the stage. However, Diljit stole the show by having Ed sing the hit track Lover in Punjabi for the very first time!
Fans were treated to a glimpse of this historic moment in a short clip Diljit shared earlier on Instagram. “Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time. BURRAAAA Chak deya Ge,” he wrote, capturing the excitement.
Ed himself commemorated the special evening with a video post. “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time,” he wrote. “I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come.”
While basking in the afterglow of this musical feat, Diljit is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film hits Netflix on April 12. The film tells the captivating true story of a Punjabi folk legend, showcasing his meteoric rise to fame and the tragic events that cut his life short.