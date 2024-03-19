Diljit Dosanjh shares snaps with Ed Sheeran, calls him a ‘beautiful soul’

While basking in the afterglow of this musical feat, Diljit is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film hits Netflix on April 12. The film tells the captivating true story of a Punjabi folk legend, showcasing his meteoric rise to fame and the tragic events that cut his life short.