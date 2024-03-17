Ed Sheeran stole our hearts with a 'Perfect' evening in Mumbai

As the clock started ticking down from 10 minutes for Ed Sheeran's performance, the excitement and anticipation grew among the crowd. Sheeran made a stealthy entrance, hiding inside a massive case that was wheeled in beneath the iconic stage. This was his third time performing in India, and he was greeted with a resounding welcome from his largest Indian audience yet. The venue was adorned with posters and signs featuring the mathematical symbols from his tour and albums. Dressed in his signature black and white attire, he took the stage with a humble smile, bringing Mumbai to a standstill as he kicked off his highly anticipated performance with the song Tides. It was clear that he had a deep affection for his Indian fans as he warmly greeted them with a heartfelt hello to Mumbai. Wearing an Indian Kurta with Mumbai written in Hindi on the back, Ed captivated the hearts of the thousands of fans who had come from far and wide. He sang his hits like Shivers, Castle on the Hill, Galway Girl, Thinking Out Loud, Love Yourself, Happier, Perfect, and many more. When he finally performed the much-awaited Shape of You, Sheeran struck a chord with the people of Mumbai, as he said, "Mumbai, I love the Shape of You." The night came to a close with the energetic Bad Habits as the audience enthusiastically jumped up and down.