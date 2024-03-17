Ed Sheeran stole our hearts with a 'Perfect' evening in Mumbai

On March 16th, 2024, in the heart of Mumbai, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Ed Sheeran's record-breaking '+=÷x' tour came to a close with an awe-inspiring performance. The night was nothing short of magical and left the audience beaming with joy in the 'Afterglow'. Spectacular visuals, Ed's vivacious energy, and the first-of-its-kind 360-degree circular revolving stage, and stadium-style setup made it an unforgettable experience. The unique arrangement ensured that every member of the audience enjoyed an unparalleled view of the fan-favourite Ed Sheeran from any angle in the venue. Ed's music, coupled with his irresistible charm, took the city by storm, making the summer of 2024 the most memorable one by far!
The evening kicked off with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad's inaugural live show of the year, where he delighted the audience with his timeless hits. As the crowd swayed and immersed themselves in his heartfelt rendition of CO2, he followed it up with captivating performances of Tum Jab Paas, Mulaqat, and Kasoor.
The next special guest for the tour, singer-songwriter Calum Scott amped up the excitement of the crowd as he tried his hands on Marathi with a “Kasa Kai Mumbai!”, leaving the crowd hooting. Beginning his set with the iconic Lighthouse, followed by hits like At Your Worst, Whistle, Biblical and more, he ended his set saying, “Bohot Shukriya Mumbai!” (Thanks a lot, Mumbai!), with a song that he finds to be the purest moment — You Are The Reason dedicating it to every single audience member.
As the clock started ticking down from 10 minutes for Ed Sheeran's performance, the excitement and anticipation grew among the crowd. Sheeran made a stealthy entrance, hiding inside a massive case that was wheeled in beneath the iconic stage. This was his third time performing in India, and he was greeted with a resounding welcome from his largest Indian audience yet. The venue was adorned with posters and signs featuring the mathematical symbols from his tour and albums. Dressed in his signature black and white attire, he took the stage with a humble smile, bringing Mumbai to a standstill as he kicked off his highly anticipated performance with the song Tides. It was clear that he had a deep affection for his Indian fans as he warmly greeted them with a heartfelt hello to Mumbai. Wearing an Indian Kurta with Mumbai written in Hindi on the back, Ed captivated the hearts of the thousands of fans who had come from far and wide. He sang his hits like Shivers, Castle on the Hill, Galway Girl, Thinking Out Loud, Love Yourself, Happier, Perfect, and many more. When he finally performed the much-awaited Shape of You, Sheeran struck a chord with the people of Mumbai, as he said, "Mumbai, I love the Shape of You." The night came to a close with the energetic Bad Habits as the audience enthusiastically jumped up and down.
Last year, Ed Sheeran had a successful year with the release of two albums 'Subtract' and 'Autumn Variations' which achieved remarkable success on music charts worldwide. During his nearly two-and-a-half-hour concert, Sheeran delighted the crowd with popular songs such as Sing and You Need Me from his previous albums, including 'Plus', 'Multiply', 'Divide', 'Equals', and also performed songs from his latest album, 'Subtract'. He also surprised his fans by performing Blow, a track from his 2019 album, 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'. As the evening drew to a close, Sheeran expressed his appreciation to his fans, who were overwhelmed with a mix of emotions including tears, nostalgia, love, and happiness. They left the concert with cherished memories from one of the most highly anticipated performances of the year.
Indian singer-songwriter Armaan Malik took fans by surprise, joining the iconic Ed Sheeran on stage as they sang 2step. The pumped up crowd went into a frenzy when the multi-faceted singer, songwriter, actor Diljit Singh showed up on stage while Ed had the audience grooving to his crowd-favourite Lover, when Ed sang along with him taking over the stadium-style production marvel. From his iconic Lover, Peaches, Kinni Kinni Diljit is riding the success wave at an all-time high! At the end of the performance, he said, “Give it up for Ed Sheeran” in Punjabi fondly appreciating Ed Sheeran and his profound love for Indian audiences.
Also spotted at the event were celebrities, including Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Isha Ambani, Farah Khan Kunder, Anand Piramal, Priyamani, Gaurav Kapoor, Ritviz, Milind Soman, Mira Kapoor, Salim-Sulaiman, Aditya Seal, social media sensation Orry and more.
BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment branch of BookMyShow, in partnership with AEG Presents, brought Ed Sheeran's +-=÷x Tour to India. The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist made a return to the country after a six-year hiatus following his previous successful outing with the Divide Tour in 2017.