Diljit Dosanjh’s Himachal diaries: From monastery visit to performing the local dance, singer shares glimpses from the trip

Diljit Dosanjh is taking fans on a delightful journey through Himachal Pradesh! The multi-talented star has been sharing snippets of his adventures on Instagram, offering a glimpse into his time amidst snow-capped mountains and serene monasteries.
Diljit kicked things off with a playful video, channelling his inner filmmaker with his squad. Set against a breathtaking backdrop, the group recreated a hilarious twist on the song Naina from the movie Crew, even earning a heart and smiley emoji reaction from Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The fun didn’t stop there. Diljit embraced the local culture, joining enthusiastically in a traditional song with the residents. He even returned the favour, sharing one of his hits with the welcoming community.
In his latest post, titled ‘One Love,’ Diljit offered a peek into a more contemplative side of his trip. The video documented his visit to a monastery, where he spent time with the monks, even gifting a young monk a sweatshirt. As he departed, the monks presented him with a scroll.
But Diljit wouldn’t be Diljit without some energetic moves! Clad in a casual black outfit with an orange turban, the star showcased his adaptability by attempting the pahadi jhumar, a local folk dance. “I don't know the lyrics, but I danced,” he confessed with a laugh in the video, summing up his infectious spirit that has captivated audiences.