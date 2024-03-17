Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi, performs ‘Lover’ with Diljit Dosanjh during Mumbai concert

Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert took an unexpected turn, and fans erupted in cheers as the singer attempted Punjabi for the very first time! Joined by Diljit Dosanjh, Sheeran took the stage at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds to perform Dosanjh’s hit song Lover.
Videos shared by both artistes on Instagram captured the electrifying moment. Diljit, sporting a red turban and a black and gold ensemble, proudly captioned his post, “@teddysphotos 🇮🇳🇬🇧 Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA (love-you gesture emoji) Chak deya Ge (smiling face with sunglasses emoji),” sending the internet into a frenzy. Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments section, with Badshah exclaiming, “Bro got Ed Paaji as guitarist,” and Varun Dhawan declaring it “Global domination.”
Ed himself shared a video of their performance, the energy palpable as they finished the song and embraced amidst the roaring crowd. “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time,” he wrote, hinting at more surprises to come during his India tour. Celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Sukriti Kakar, Munawar Faruqui, and Karan Tacker joined the chorus of online excitement, with comments ranging from “Best night of Mumbai” to “Whaaaatttt, not crying!”
This electrifying performance wasn't the only highlight of Ed’s time in Mumbai. His concert, part of his Asia and Europe Tour, drew a star-studded audience, including Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Mira Kapoor. Mira shared adorable videos on her Instagram Stories of her daughter Misha dancing to Ed’s hit songs, while Farah documented the pre-concert buzz with a post captioned, “It's on!! @teddysphotos concert!”
The night before the concert, Farah also hosted a grand party for Sheeran, with Bollywood A-listers like Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit adding to the star power of the weekend.