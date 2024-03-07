Ananya Panday's hilarious reaction to Alanna's pregnancy takes the internet by storm

Warming all our hearts, Ananya Panday’s reaction to cousin Alanna Panday’s pregnancy has social media in its grip. In a video, posted by Alanna on her YouTube channel titled 'Family Reacts to Pregnancy', we get a glimpse into the Panday family over the moon, with the news of the baby on board.

Ananya’s enthusiasm for the news was followed by a lot of questions about the size and gender of the baby and her wish to cut the umbilical cord. “You know Kourtney Kardashian pulled out her own baby? You should do that,” she further suggested, gaining laughs from her cousin and clarifying that the privilege to cut the umbilical cord would rest in the hands of her husband, Ivor.