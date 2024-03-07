Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured sweetheart Shikhar Pahariya shares adorable pictures on the actress’ birthday

On the work front, Janhvi is all set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Devara, which also features Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Additionally, the actress has multiple Bollywood projects including Mr and Mrs Mahi and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline. To add to the celebratory mood of her birthday, production company Mythri Movie Makers welcomed her on board as the leading lady for Ram Charan starrer RC 16.