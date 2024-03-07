Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured sweetheart Shikhar Pahariya shares adorable pictures on the actress’ birthday

Among all the birthday wishes that poured in for actress Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya’s sweet wish stole our hearts. Shikhar, the actress’ rumoured boyfriend, took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of the two at the Eiffel Tower, looking at the Parisian landmark together. “Happy Birthday,” he captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.
He also shared a picture of the actress with two adorable pet dogs and wrote, “Love from all your babies.”
Accompanied by Shikhar and her friend Orry, Janhvi visited the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati to seek blessings on the occasion of her birthday. She was seen wearing a traditional sari, while Shikhar and Orry wore mundus.
Catch a glimpse of the actress’ temple visit here.
According to reports, Janhvi and Shikhar have been dating for years now. Recently, the two were spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash.
On the work front, Janhvi is all set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Devara, which also features Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Additionally, the actress has multiple Bollywood projects including Mr and Mrs Mahi and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline. To add to the celebratory mood of her birthday, production company Mythri Movie Makers welcomed her on board as the leading lady for Ram Charan starrer RC 16.