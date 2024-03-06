Khushi Kapoor wishes Sister Janhvi on her birthday
As Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older today, her sister Khushi Kapoor shared two adorable childhood throwback pictures of the them on her Instagram Stories wishing her happy birthday. The photographs not only portrayed the beauty of their relationship as sisters who support each other through all ups and downs.
In the first photograph Janhvi was seen in a floral printed frock holding onto Khushi, just a toddler in a red and white polka dot dress. While the former was all smiles, Khushi’s expression was hard to gauge. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday my favourite human. Love you the most."
The second photograph showed the sisterly camaraderie between the sisters, as Janhvi was seen planting a peck on Khushi’s cheeks. She captioned it as, “My biggest cheerleader and my biggest headache.”
As Janhvi turns 27, family and friends from the industry also wished the young actor who recently made headlines for dancing with pop sensation Rihaana at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Both the sisters made the most of the occasion and wore various eye-catching outfits ranging from cocktail gowns to traditional silk saris. They constantly updated their social media with photographs and stories from the event giving their fans a treat.
On the work front Janhvi will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan; Devara: Part 1 opposite Jr NTR which will mark her Telugu debut. She will also be portraying a leading role in Ulajh alongside Gulshan Deviah and in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Khushi on the other hand made her grand debut last year with The Archies by Zoya Akhtar.