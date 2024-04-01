[VIDEO] Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda’s day out was all about food, books and relaxation

Just like we all prefer to unwind during the weekend, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda chose to have a relaxing Sunday. Ananya took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what their girls' day out looked like.

Both can be seen dressed in casual outfits, perfect for a lazy Sunday. Navya drives them around for the day as they indulge in delicious food, book shopping and lots more.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star enjoys herself as she looks through books and sips on a glass of chai. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin was the read she picked.

The duo also chose to eat delicious cheese toast and visited Mumbai’s famous Prithvi Theatre. “Kadak chai, cheese toast, book shopping and Navya’s driving. Prithvi Sunday,” Ananya captioned the post. Hone Do Jo Hota Hai, the popular track from the actress’ film, complemented the reel perfectly.