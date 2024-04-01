Tiger Shroff pranks Akshay Kumar with overflowing soft drink bottle on All Fools' Day

On April Fools' Day, actor Tiger Shroff did not leave any chance to hilariously prank his co-star Akshay Kumar.
Tiger on Monday shared a video on Instagram. The clip begins when Tiger shakes a big bottle of soft drink and then runs to play in the garden. Akshay comes in to join the game but the Baaghi star asks him to bring in the bottle first. Tiger then makes Akshay open the bottle, which fizzes out and the drink inside gets spilled all over the Airlift star. The 34-year-old actor, who is the son of veteran star Jackie Shroff, captioned the clip, “April (flower emoji) bade miyan (laughing emoji).” Take a look at the post here:
Tiger and Akshay are set to appear together on the big screen in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar while Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. The camaraderie and the social media banter between Akshay and Tiger has been setting the social media on fire since some time now, drawing hilarious reactions from the netizens. As the two continue to amp up the excitement for the film, the audience is now expecting the theatre release of the film with a bated breath.
Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to release in theatres on April 10.