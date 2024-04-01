Tiger Shroff pranks Akshay Kumar with overflowing soft drink bottle on All Fools' Day

On April Fools' Day, actor Tiger Shroff did not leave any chance to hilariously prank his co-star Akshay Kumar.

Tiger on Monday shared a video on Instagram. The clip begins when Tiger shakes a big bottle of soft drink and then runs to play in the garden. Akshay comes in to join the game but the Baaghi star asks him to bring in the bottle first. Tiger then makes Akshay open the bottle, which fizzes out and the drink inside gets spilled all over the Airlift star. The 34-year-old actor, who is the son of veteran star Jackie Shroff, captioned the clip, “April (flower emoji) bade miyan (laughing emoji).” Take a look at the post here: