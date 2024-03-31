Vikrant Massey celebrates fatherhood, gets son Vardaan’s name tattooed

Actor Vikrant Massey who recently welcomed his son Vardaan has permanently etched his love onto his arm. Taking to Instagram Stories, Vikrant shared a close-up of a new tattoo – his son’s name, “Vardaan,” alongside his birthdate, “7-2-2024.” The caption playfully read, “Addition or addiction? I love them both,” hinting at the overwhelming joy of fatherhood.
Vikrant and his wife Sheetal Thakur announced the arrival of their little miracle, Vardaan, on February 7 of this year. They later shared an adorable family picture on social media, officially introducing Vardaan to the world.
The couple’s journey to parenthood has been well-documented on social media. Back in February 2024, Vikrant creatively announced their pregnancy with a photo – a beautiful wedding picture accompanied by an image of two safety pins. One, representing Vikrant, held a smaller pin inside, symbolizing their growing family.
Vikrant and Sheetal’s love story began long before their son’s arrival. The couple, who co-starred in the web series Broken but Beautiful, got engaged in 2019. They tied the knot in a two-part ceremony in February 2022 – a civil ceremony followed by a traditional wedding in Himachal Pradesh. The pandemic may have delayed their official union, but their love story only grew stronger.
As Vikrant celebrates fatherhood with his heartwarming tattoo, his professional life also shines bright. His recently released film, 12th Fail, has been a critical and commercial success. He’s gearing up for a busy year ahead with upcoming projects like Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, the sequel to Hassen Dilruba, and The Sabarmati Report, where he'll share screen space with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. Vikrant is clearly a man on a roll, both on and off-screen.