Vikrant Massey celebrates fatherhood, gets son Vardaan’s name tattooed

As Vikrant celebrates fatherhood with his heartwarming tattoo, his professional life also shines bright. His recently released film, 12th Fail, has been a critical and commercial success. He’s gearing up for a busy year ahead with upcoming projects like Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, the sequel to Hassen Dilruba, and The Sabarmati Report, where he'll share screen space with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. Vikrant is clearly a man on a roll, both on and off-screen.