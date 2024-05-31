Ananya Panday explores Rome as part of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

Ananya Panday is living it up on the high seas as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded pre-wedding cruise. The luxurious voyage, which began on May 29 and sails until June 1, has already made its first pitstop in the Eternal City, Rome.
Ananya offered a glimpse of her Italian adventure on her Instagram stories, sharing a photo of herself in a breezy floral dress, perched at a charming streetside cafe. Another story captured the picturesque beauty of an Italian waterway.
The Ambani and Merchant families are pulling out all the stops for this extravagant pre-wedding celebration. The luxury cruise, which began its journey in Palermo, Italy, will take guests on a whirlwind tour of three picturesque locations: Rome, Cannes, and Portofino. Each stop promises an unforgettable experience, starting with a grand welcome lunch followed by a dazzling ‘Starry Night’ themed party on the first evening.
In Rome, guests will be treated to a late-night soiree on the ship before a formal black-tie event in Cannes awaits them over the weekend. The final leg of the celebrations will culminate in the stunning seaside town of Portofino.
Adding to the glitz and glamour, the cruise already witnessed a private concert by the Backstreet Boys, with rumours swirling about upcoming performances by Katy Perry and Shakira.
Ananya’s social media snapshots offer a tantalising glimpse into this luxurious pre-wedding extravaganza, while the whispers surrounding her personal life add another layer of intrigue to the story. Stay tuned for further updates on this star-studded event!