Ananya Panday explores Rome as part of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

The Ambani and Merchant families are pulling out all the stops for this extravagant pre-wedding celebration. The luxury cruise, which began its journey in Palermo, Italy, will take guests on a whirlwind tour of three picturesque locations: Rome, Cannes, and Portofino. Each stop promises an unforgettable experience, starting with a grand welcome lunch followed by a dazzling ‘Starry Night’ themed party on the first evening.