Ananya Panday leaves us craving for a beach vacation with latest post

The Gen-Z diva Ananya Panday shared some unseen 'forgotten' pictures as a throwback Tuesday post, which are mostly from her beach vacations. The actress, who has 24.6 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos, featuring her posing in various bikinis.

In the snaps, Ananya is seen wearing a sky blue coloured bikini, a pink bikini, and a blue bikini, striking poses at the beach. In one photo, she is wearing a backless white and black striped bodycon dress.

Another picture shows Ananya in a black tank top and matching flared denims, posing with a sign board that reads: "Famous for no reason".

The last photo in the series features her wearing an orange off-shoulder dress. The post is captioned: "Forgotten photos from my camera roll (the last pic is a breadstick and it's meant to be a cute pic pls calm down)."

The location of the photos is not mentioned in the post, however, in July 2023, Ananya went on a vacation in Lisbon, Portugal, Spain, and Ibiza. The pictures might be from Ananya's Europe holiday last year.

In an exclusive interview with Indulge, the actress opened up about her love for travel and shared how she buys little local trinkets as souvenirs. She also shared her travel hack and said, "plan very well in advance in terms of recommendations but once you’re at the place don’t get stuck or tied down to plans because the best discoveries are spontaneous and often recommended by the local people there."