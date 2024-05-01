Ananya Panday turns pet parent to an adorable poodle, Shanaya Kapoor is ready for aunt duties

Joining the likes of Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Disha Patani and Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday is now a pet parent. The actress announced on her Instagram handle that there is a new addition to her family and it is an adorable poodle whom she has named Riot.
She shared a bunch of photos on Instagram with her furry new friend and revealed that Riot will certainly hijack her account now. The actress' caption read, "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - “RIOT” he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I’m madly obsessed ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page."
In one of the photos, Ananya can be seen cuddling with the dog and in another one, the two can be seen resting on the bed. In the comment section, Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor was amongst the first ones to react and she called her a "massi" (aunt).
Take a look at the photo here:
Ananya's rumoured boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur is also a pet parent and back in 2021, he had adopted an indie he found outside his farmhouse. His paw buddy goes by the name of Luna and often gets clicked when Aditya takes him to the vet clinic.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which marked her second venture into an OTT drama after Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra.
Next up, she has Call Me Bae where she plays a billionaire fashionista disowned by her ultra-rich family. The web show is being directed by Collin D’Cunha under Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. She also has Shankara with Akshay Kumar in the works.