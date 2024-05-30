Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to tie the knot on July 12; family to host 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony the day after

Save the date! The highly-anticipated invitation from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has surfaced online and thoroughly impressed social media users with its aesthetic appeal.

The invitation, which boasts the traditional Indian wedding colour palette of classic red and gold, confirms that their wedding will take place at Jio World Convention Centre on June 12.

The card mentions that the main event, the Shubh Vivaah will be followed up with the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony where blessings will be bestowed upon the new couple.

The dress code here transitions to Indian formal. The celebrations culminate on July 14th with the grand reception called Mangal Utsav. The guests are expected to don the most sartorial Indian outfits on all three days of the celebration.

The wedding announcement itself has set the tone for the event and hints at the grandeur yet to come. Formal invitations are expected to follow soon.

Take a look at the wedding card here: