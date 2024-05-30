Backstreet Boys perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue to redefine luxury. A private European cruise serves as the opulent backdrop for this exclusive event, and a leaked video has sent the internet buzzing. The iconic Backstreet Boys, known for their timeless hits, took centre stage, serenading guests with their signature sound.
A user shared a glimpse into the festivities, capturing the Backstreet Boys – Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson – clad in white, belting out I Wanna Be With You for the captivated audience aboard the cruise. The energy in the video is palpable, showcasing the electrifying atmosphere of the celebration.
Social media provided further details about the lavish affair. An Instagram post revealed the cruise’s daytime beauty, geotagged at Palermo, Sicily, Italy. This is believed to be the embarkation point for the A-list invitees, including a host of Bollywood celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan with his children Aryan and Suhana, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha, Ranveer Singh, the Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and influencer Orhan Awatramani are all confirmed to be part of this exclusive guest list.
This European cruise marks the second pre-wedding celebration for Anant and Radhika. Their first bash, held in March at Jamnagar, Gujarat, was nothing short of spectacular. It boasted a guest list that read like a who’s who of India, with celebrities from Bollywood, sports, business, and politics in attendance. The highlight of the event was a history-making performance by Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna, marking her first-ever concert in India.
The Backstreet Boys, a legendary pop group formed in 1993, brings a touch of nostalgia to this extravagant affair. With a string of chart-topping albums like Backstreet's Back, Millennium, and Black & Blue, the band continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Their performance in India last year, held in Mumbai and Delhi, proved their enduring popularity.