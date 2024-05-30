Nayanthara shares pics from romantic Hong Kong getaway with Vignesh Shivan

This Hong Kong trip follows their heartwarming celebration in Malaysia for their twins Ulagam and Uyir's first birthday. Sharing a photo from their visit to the iconic Twin Towers, Nayanthara penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, “My TwinPowers HBD to U2! 1 year of smiles, happiness and blessings! Happy birthday to my loving #Uyir and #Ulag! May you both Stand Tall in this life bringing a lot of happiness to everyone around you! Love you my babies! You have made our life soooooo sparkling & colourful! It's a festival everyday! With U2! My Uyir & my Ulag Amma & Appa love you 2! Soooooo much.”