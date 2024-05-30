Nayanthara shares pics from romantic Hong Kong getaway with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are taking their fans on a virtual vacation through their social media posts, offering glimpses of their romantic getaway in Hong Kong. Nayanthara recently treated her followers to a heartwarming collection of pictures showcasing their adventures. In one image, the couple walked hand-in-hand, their backs turned towards the camera. Nayanthara was effortlessly stylish in a blue sweatshirt and black shorts, while Vignesh kept it casual.
The photos joined a previous post from Tuesday, featuring the couple strolling down a street during a light rain shower. Vignesh, ever the gentleman, shielded them both with an umbrella. Nayanthara’s outfit leaned towards a chic all-black ensemble, contrasting with Vignesh's striped T-shirt and pyjama bottoms. The picture spoke volumes about their comfortable and playful dynamic.
This Hong Kong trip follows their heartwarming celebration in Malaysia for their twins Ulagam and Uyir's first birthday. Sharing a photo from their visit to the iconic Twin Towers, Nayanthara penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, “My TwinPowers HBD to U2! 1 year of smiles, happiness and blessings! Happy birthday to my loving #Uyir and #Ulag! May you both Stand Tall in this life bringing a lot of happiness to everyone around you! Love you my babies! You have made our life soooooo sparkling & colourful! It's a festival everyday! With U2! My Uyir & my Ulag Amma & Appa love you 2! Soooooo much.”
Married in June 2022 in Chennai, Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair, seeing the likes of Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, and Atlee in attendance. Their journey as parents began with the arrival of twins, Ulagam and Uyir, born via surrogacy.