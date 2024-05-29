Shah Rukh Khan celebrates KKR's IPL 2024 win with a heartfelt post, says 'tough times don’t last'

On May 26, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's Kolkata Knight Riders lifted its third IPL (Indian Premier League) championship title. Their eight-wicket win against SunRisers Hyderabad owned by Kavya Maran is surely one that will go down in IPL history. Now, SRK has taken to Instagram to celebrate the victory and his post is too sweet to miss.

The Bollywood actor shared a photo on his social media handle with all the players. The click also featured his family members including wifey Gauri Khan and kiddos Suhana Khan, Aryan and AbRam. We also spotted Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday and all of them can be seen blowing a flying kiss to the camera.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Juhi are posing together with the winning trophy and flaunting the brightest smiles. In the caption, SRK has expressed his appreciation towards Gautam Gambhir who led the team to victory. He also shared that the team is built on brotherhood and there is no hierarchy, only respect for one another that keeps them going.

"I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That’s what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together. Beyond the ability and guidance of @gautamgambhir55….the earnestness of Chandu, the love of abhisheknayar & leadership of @shreyasiyer96... the dedication of Tendo, @bharathi__arun @1crowey & @leamonnathan... this team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration."

Take a look at the post here: