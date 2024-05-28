Suhana Khan shares new picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan post KKR’s IPL 2024 win

Ananya had earlier shared a celebratory post on Instagram, showcasing their post-match revelry. The photo, seemingly taken at a KKR after-party, depicted the three friends beaming with joy as they posed with the IPL trophy. Shanaya sported a chic black dress, while Ananya and Suhana opted for vibrant orange and blue outfits, respectively. Ananya’s caption simply stated, “We won,” punctuated by a celebratory emoji. Suhana chimed in with a flurry of purple hearts in the comments section.