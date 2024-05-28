Suhana Khan shares new picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan post KKR’s IPL 2024 win

Celebrations filled the Khan household after the Kolkata Knight Riders’ triumphant win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 finals. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, shared a series of heartwarming photos capturing the family’s joy.
The first photo showcased a heartwarming moment – Suhana holding her younger brother AbRam's hand as they walked across the field at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. The picture, taken on Sunday, also captured Shah Rukh acknowledging the cheering crowd following KKR’s victory. Gauri Khan walked alongside AbRam, while Aryan Khan stood in front of his mother.
Suhana’s post offered a glimpse into the celebratory atmosphere. One photo featured her and AbRam posing with close friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Another captured the coveted IPL trophy itself. The Chennai sky illuminated by a dazzling fireworks display completed the picture of victory. Suhana’s caption perfectly encapsulated the emotions of the day: “Worth the wait (purple heart and trophy emojis).”
Ananya had earlier shared a celebratory post on Instagram, showcasing their post-match revelry. The photo, seemingly taken at a KKR after-party, depicted the three friends beaming with joy as they posed with the IPL trophy. Shanaya sported a chic black dress, while Ananya and Suhana opted for vibrant orange and blue outfits, respectively. Ananya’s caption simply stated, “We won,” punctuated by a celebratory emoji. Suhana chimed in with a flurry of purple hearts in the comments section.
The KKR victory celebrations brought back memories of their 2012 triumph at the same Chepauk ground under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. This historic win marks the franchise’s third IPL title.