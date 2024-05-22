Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor share heartfelt wishes for Suhana Khan on her 24th birthday

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, turned 24 today, and her closest friends showered her with love on social media. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda, all Suhana’s BFFs, took to their Instagram Stories to share sweet birthday messages and throwback photos.
Ananya who is Suhana’s childhood buddy, posted a picture of them dressed in Kolkata Knight Riders jerseys, cheering on the team at an IPL match. The caption read, “Happy birthday to my best girl! There's no one like you in the whole wide world. I love you Suzie! This pic is at our happiest doing what we love the most.”
Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and soon-to-be Bollywood debutante, joined the celebration with a similar photo. Sporting KKR jerseys, the picture captures Shanaya smiling at Suhana, who was engrossed in the game. Shanaya’s caption, “Happy birthday sister! Love you long time,” reflected the strong bond between the two friends.
Navya, the granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, kept her message simple yet heartfelt. She shared a picture of Suhana in a polka-dot dress, accompanied by a simple “Happy birthday Suhana.”
Born in 2000, Suhana is the only daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Suhana is a trained theatre actor who made her film debut last December in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, a Netflix adaptation of the iconic Archie Comics. Suhana played the feisty Veronica Lodge and is reportedly gearing up for her next role, rumoured to be alongside her father in a film titled King.