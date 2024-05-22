Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade marries boyfriend Evan McClintock in an intimate ceremony

Hailie Jade, daughter of rap legend Eminem, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock in a beautiful, intimate ceremony on Saturday. The wedding, held in Battle Creek, Michigan, brought together family, friends, and a touch of hip-hop royalty.
The 28-year-old bride, a successful podcaster and social media influencer, confirmed the joyous news on Monday with a series of photos on Instagram. “Waking up a wife this week,” she wrote, reflecting on the “beautiful weekend celebration.”
According to reports, the couple’s love story began at Michigan State University, where they met while Hailie studied psychology and Evan pursued economics. Their six-year journey culminated in a romantic engagement last February, and now they embark on a new chapter as husband and wife.
Sharing her happiness, Hailie expressed her gratitude, writing, “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt…Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that travelled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”
Adding a touch of star power to the occasion reports confirmed Eminem’s presence alongside fellow rappers and longtime friends Dr Dre and 50 Cent. Former Beats Electronics CEO Jimmy Iovine was also reportedly in attendance.
Sources further revealed heartwarming details about Eminem’s role as a proud father. He reportedly walked his daughter down the aisle and shared a special father-daughter dance, fulfilling his fatherly duties with love and joy.