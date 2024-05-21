Sonam Kapoor shares her ‘simple routine’ of getting ready for narrations and meetings

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her "simple" makeup routine for narrations and meetings.

Sonam took to Instagram and showed the steps of her 'Get Ready With Me' video. In the clip, she starts with moisturiser to massage her face, then uses serum and a primer.

Next, Sonam moves on to colour correction, followed by a little bit of foundation and concealer. She sets the makeup under her eyes with loose powder.