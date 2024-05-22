AR Rahman reveals that his mother thought his Oscar, Golden Globe trophies were made of gold; says, ‘She wrapped them in a towel’

Unlike some celebrities who get a bit playful with their trophies, AR Rahman’s Oscar statuettes have a heartwarming story behind their current location. In a recent interview, the music maestro revealed his late mother, Kareema Begum, played a unique role in safeguarding his international awards.
“My mom wrapped them in a towel,” Rahman chuckled, explaining how his mother believed the gold-plated statuettes, including his two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire, were solid gold.
“I have kept the international awards in Dubai because it was wrapped in a towel… my mom wrapped it in a towel. She thought it was gold. So after she passed away, I went to her room, took them out and I gave it to the Dubai Firdaus studio. It’s in the Firdaus studio in a nice showcase,” he said.
Rahman, a powerhouse of Indian music with accolades including two Grammys, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe alongside his National Awards and other trophies, revealed a separate strategy for storing his Indian awards. “Those are in a special room in Chennai,” he said. “Some of them haven't come to me. I think some of the directors have kept them like a souvenir,” he added with a touch of amusement.
In an earlier interview, the singer opened up about his mother’s unwavering support for him during his early days. “When I built my studio, I didn’t have money to buy an amplifier or equaliser. There was just an AC with a shelf and carpet. I used to be sitting there not having money to buy anything. I built this and was sitting inside with no equipment. My first recorder came after my mom gave her jewels to be pledged. That is when I felt empowered. I could see my future, that one moment I changed,” he shared.
Today, Rahman’s awards stand as a testament to his exceptional talent. His story, however, goes beyond the accolades, reminding us of the sacrifices and unwavering belief that can pave the path to success.