Celebs

AR Rahman reveals that his mother thought his Oscar, Golden Globe trophies were made of gold; says, ‘She wrapped them in a towel’

In an earlier interview, the singer opened up about his mother’s unwavering support for him during his early days
In frame: AR Rahman
In frame: AR Rahman

Unlike some celebrities who get a bit playful with their trophies, AR Rahman’s Oscar statuettes have a heartwarming story behind their current location. In a recent interview, the music maestro revealed his late mother, Kareema Begum, played a unique role in safeguarding his international awards.

“My mom wrapped them in a towel,” Rahman chuckled, explaining how his mother believed the gold-plated statuettes, including his two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire, were solid gold. 

“I have kept the international awards in Dubai because it was wrapped in a towel… my mom wrapped it in a towel. She thought it was gold. So after she passed away, I went to her room, took them out and I gave it to the Dubai Firdaus studio. It’s in the Firdaus studio in a nice showcase,” he said. 

In frame: AR Rahman
Music maestro AR Rahman launches docu-feature 'Headhunting to Beatboxing' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Rahman, a powerhouse of Indian music with accolades including two Grammys, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe alongside his National Awards and other trophies, revealed a separate strategy for storing his Indian awards. “Those are in a special room in Chennai,” he said. “Some of them haven't come to me. I think some of the directors have kept them like a souvenir,” he added with a touch of amusement.

In an earlier interview, the singer opened up about his mother’s unwavering support for him during his early days. “When I built my studio, I didn’t have money to buy an amplifier or equaliser. There was just an AC with a shelf and carpet. I used to be sitting there not having money to buy anything. I built this and was sitting inside with no equipment. My first recorder came after my mom gave her jewels to be pledged. That is when I felt empowered. I could see my future, that one moment I changed,” he shared.

In frame: AR Rahman
AR Rahman shares that his mother sold her jewellery for his first recorder; says, ‘In that one moment I changed’

Today, Rahman’s awards stand as a testament to his exceptional talent. His story, however, goes beyond the accolades, reminding us of the sacrifices and unwavering belief that can pave the path to success.

AR Rahman
Oscar
Golden Globe

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com