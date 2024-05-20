Music maestro AR Rahman launches docu-feature 'Headhunting to Beatboxing' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

"Music has this transformative power to change a society and to connect and bring relevance to existence. Headhunting to Beatboxing is a celebration of this universal rhythm that unites humanity in its diverse expressions. We look forward to the start of its film festival journey and what better than Cannes which celebrates cinema to make the first announcement on the film,” says Rahman, expressing his enthusiasm.

“The germ of the idea came up when AR Rahman visited Nagaland to be part of the legendary Hornbill Festival. We knew we had to be part of it. The film is a collaboration of many creative minds, especially the TaFMA and masterfully captured by director Rohit Gupta. The real heroes are the musicians of Nagaland, who tell stories that go back to times immemorial and their music exemplifies the ambition of our youth,” says Abu Metha, advisor to the chief minister, government of Nagaland.

“Five years in the making, the journey of this film has been a sort of metamorphosis for me. The rich and vibrant music today, transcending the scars of the past is something that truly blew me away during the making. I am excited to see audiences witness our hard work and the magic that exists in the music of Nagaland,” adds director Gupta.

The film marks multiple award winner, Rahman’s second major foray into the realm of filmmaking as producer, with his earlier production 99 Songs which premiered at the Busan International film festival. His vision behind the project stems from a desire to celebrate the universal language of music and its transformative power to transcend boundaries.