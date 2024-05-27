Shah Rukh Khan hugs Suhana, AbRam; kisses wifey Gauri as KKR lifts IPL 2024 trophy

Last night, May 26, Kolkata Knight Riders outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad and clinched their third IPL championship trophy. Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the franchise with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay, was overjoyed with the team's eight-wicket win. His reaction is now going viral online and it is too cute to be missed.

In one of the videos that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh was seen hugging his kiddos AbRam and Suhana Khan. The actor, who was recovering from the heatstroke he suffered at the last match, removed his mask to kiss Suhana and his sweet gesture has left the netizens impressed.

In another set of video, we see the actor hugging and kissing Gauri Khan who sat with him throughout the match and cheered for KKR.

Social media users reacted to the family photos and one of them wrote, "The moment all SRK fans wanted, to see him happy and with his family. The videos are very moving. Congratulations."

Another wrote, "Family bound!!!! Shah Rukh Khan His Wife Gauri Khan celebrate with their children as KKR lifts the IPL 2024 trophy."

Take a look at the posts here: