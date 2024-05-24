Malaika Arora offers tips to combat intense summer heat after Shah Rukh Khan’s heatstroke

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recent brush with heatstroke served as a stark reminder of the scorching summer’s dangers. Following his hospitalisation in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Malaika Arora offered valuable advice to combat the intense heat.
“That's why I keep saying we have to be conscious and aware of our environment,” Malaika emphasised during an interview. “That’s the only way the environment will love you back. But of course, with things like a heat wave, you cannot do much.”
Recognising the limitations in some situations, she offered some practical solutions, “So, stay hydrated, drink lots of water, wear cool, comfortable clothes, use sunscreen, and try carrying an umbrella – these are the tips that I can give.”
SRK’s hospitalisation stemmed from severe dehydration, highlighting the importance of staying hydrated during peak summer temperatures. He was admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after attending his IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR), match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. Fortunately, he received timely treatment and was discharged on Thursday before returning to Mumbai.
Fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor will have to wait a little longer. The artiste is now back in Mumbai, recovering well. A video captured by paparazzi showed him arriving alongside his wife Gauri Khan, using an umbrella to shield himself from the cameras. Earlier, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to social media to address concerned fans. “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers, and concern,” she wrote.
While Shah Rukh Khan focuses on his recovery, Malaika’s timely advice provides valuable reminders to stay cool and hydrated, ensuring a safe and healthy summer for all.