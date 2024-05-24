Malaika Arora offers tips to combat intense summer heat after Shah Rukh Khan’s heatstroke

Fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor will have to wait a little longer. The artiste is now back in Mumbai, recovering well. A video captured by paparazzi showed him arriving alongside his wife Gauri Khan, using an umbrella to shield himself from the cameras. Earlier, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to social media to address concerned fans. “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers, and concern,” she wrote.