Shah Rukh Khan gets discharged from Ahmedabad hospital, returns to Mumbai

During his hospitalisation, Gauri was spotted at the KD Hospital. The actor’s close friend Juhi Chawla, a co-owner of the KKR team, also visited him alongside her husband, Jay Mehta. She offered reassurance to fans, stating, “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals.”