Shah Rukh Khan gets discharged from Ahmedabad hospital, returns to Mumbai

Coming out from the airport, Shah Rukh shielded himself with an umbrella, seemingly avoiding the paparazzi
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as King Khan, gave his fans a scare recently after being hospitalised due to a heatstroke in Ahmedabad. Following a KKR vs SRH qualifier match, the actor was admitted to the KD Hospital on Wednesday suffering from dehydration.

Thankfully, he recovered quickly and returned to Mumbai on Thursday night via chartered plane. However, fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their idol after his health scare were left disappointed. Emerging from the airport, Shah Rukh shielded himself with an umbrella, seemingly avoiding the paparazzi.

While a video captured by the paparazzi shows the artiste concealed under the umbrella, it also captured Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Ajay Devgn, and Eknath Shinde accompanying him.

News of Shah Rukh’s discharge was confirmed by Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police, Om Prakash Jat, who stated, “Khan has been discharged from the hospital this evening. He left for the airport from the hospital.” Another video shared by a media organisation documented Khan’s car leaving the Ahmedabad airport.

During his hospitalisation, Gauri was spotted at the KD Hospital. The actor’s close friend Juhi Chawla, a co-owner of the KKR team, also visited him alongside her husband, Jay Mehta. She offered reassurance to fans, stating, “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals.”

In frame: Shah Rukh Khan
Moving forward, the Jawan actor is set to return to the silver screen. He has projects lined up, including King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan. However, he recently revealed he's currently taking a break to focus on his IPL team, KKR.

Shah Rukh Khan

