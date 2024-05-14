Shah Rukh Khan gets a shoutout in ‘Interview With the Vampire’ season 2 and fans can’t keep calm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom extends far beyond Indian cinema! Die-hard fans erupted in excitement after a hilarious scene in the American series Interview With the Vampire season 2 name-dropped the Bollywood legend.
The viral clip features Eric Bogosian’s character, Daniel Molloy, in a conversation with his butler. In a moment of bewilderment, Daniel blurts out, “Where did they send you when Shah Rukh Khan, over here, was playing you?”
This unexpected Bollywood reference caught fans by surprise and sparked a frenzy on social media. Netizens couldn't contain their delight, flooding platforms with comments like “Shah Rukh Khan name drop had me CACKLING” and “That SRK line was so good it had Armand fighting a laugh.” The internet buzz is a testament to Khan's global influence, transcending borders and languages.
While the series delves into the complexities of a vampire love story, Shah Rukh’s name drop managed to steal the show. It’s a delightful reminder of his immense popularity, not just in India but across the world.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is keeping himself busy. After his last film Dunki in December, he's currently cheering on his IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. He’s also gearing up for an action flick and reportedly has a cameo in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, Stardom.
One thing’s for sure: Shah Rukh isn’t slowing down anytime soon. With his upcoming projects and this unexpected Hollywood brush, the King of Bollywood continues to rule hearts.