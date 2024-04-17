Celebs

Shah Rukh Khan greets Jhulan Goswami warmly at KKR vs RR match in a viral video

The actor even introduced her to director Siddharth Anand, who was there with him
In frame: Shah Rukh Khan with Jhulan Goswami
Cricketer Jhulan Goswami stole the spotlight off the players at the KKR vs RR IPL match on Tuesday night, not with a boundary, but with a heartwarming encounter with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. A viral video captured the moment when SRK, co-owner of KKR, warmly greeted and hugged Jhulan.

The actor even introduced her to director Siddharth Anand, who was there with him. Fans were touched by Shah Rukh’s genuine display of respect towards the iconic cricketer.

While the match itself saw a nail-biting finish with RR edging out KKR by two wickets, the true moment of sportsmanship came off the field. The emotional reunion between two Indian icons resonated with fans, proving cricket truly unites the nation.

This isn't the only time Shah Rukh has shown his unwavering support for KKR. Just days earlier, he was spotted cheering alongside his daughter Suhana and son AbRam.

A separate video even caught SRK delivering a motivational Chak De! India-style pep talk to the players, emphasising team unity and mentorship for younger team members. The speech met with thunderous applause and Suhana’s enthusiastic cheers, showcases Shah Rukh’s dedication to both the team and the future of Indian cricket.

