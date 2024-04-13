Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan lead the celeb roll call at Anand Pandit's daughter's reception

Producer Anand Pandit’s daughter reception saw party the crème de la crème of the town. Starting from Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan and singer Sonu Nigam, we spotted the best of tinsel town in their most impressive party outfits.
Anand shared photos from the ceremony on his Instagram handle and tagged the celebrities posing with his daughter and son-in-law, Sahil Chaudry.
He enthused how the likes of Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, newlywed Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao and others elevated the celebration with their presence.
Sharing photos with the King of Bollywood aka SRK, Anand wrote, “It indeed became a night to remember as the man who spreads smiles with his charm @iamsrk made the night more memorable by joining us in blessing @aishpanditchaudry & @sahilchaudry.”
Sharing clicks with Jr Bachchan, Anand penned, "Last night was special with @bachchan joining Pandit & Chaudry family’s celebration, making it even more meaningful."
As per media reports, Anand’s daughter Aish and Sahil met in Mumbai when the former starred in a play. Sharing her love story, Aish shared on Instagram, “As fate would have it, there- in the audience - sat someone who infact, changed my life. Perfect strangers to life partners. I could have never imagined it would turn out like this."
Speaking of Anand’s work front, the producer recently helmed the project, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar — a Hindi-language film on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role. The film released in theatres on March 22 and opened up to lukewarm reviews.
Next up, Anand has Musafiraa, a coming-of-age adventure Marathi drama directed by Pushkar Jog. He shares the production title with Roopa Pandit, Pushkar Jog and Nitin Vaidya under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Aish Motion Pictures, Goosebumps Entertainment and Nitin Vaidya Productions.