Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan lead the celeb roll call at Anand Pandit's daughter's reception

Producer Anand Pandit’s daughter reception saw party the crème de la crème of the town. Starting from Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan and singer Sonu Nigam, we spotted the best of tinsel town in their most impressive party outfits.

Anand shared photos from the ceremony on his Instagram handle and tagged the celebrities posing with his daughter and son-in-law, Sahil Chaudry.

He enthused how the likes of Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, newlywed Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao and others elevated the celebration with their presence.

Sharing photos with the King of Bollywood aka SRK, Anand wrote, “It indeed became a night to remember as the man who spreads smiles with his charm @iamsrk made the night more memorable by joining us in blessing @aishpanditchaudry & @sahilchaudry.”