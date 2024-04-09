Jay Patel on playing Shyamji Krishna Varma in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

Indo-American actor Jay Patel, who was recently seen portraying Shyamji Krishna Varma in the historical film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, sheds light on his experience. Patel dives deep into his character portrayal, his camaraderie with co-star Randeep Hooda, and the inspiring moments on set.

On portraying the personality, Patel says, "Shyamji Krishna Varma was a multifaceted personality. Preparing for the role meant delving into historical records and literature by Padma Shri Vishnubhai Pandya to understand his persona and ideology. I used to arrive 4 hours early on set since I was portraying a 70-year-old character, and the makeup and bald cap application took significant time."

On building a bond with Randeep Hooda, he says "Our 17-year-long friendship made working together even more special. His portrayal of Veer Savarkar was awe-inspiring, and our mutual respect and dedication to our roles fueled our collaboration throughout the filming process."

He further adds, "Hooda, besides delivering a stellar performance as an actor, showcased remarkable directorial skills on set. His clear vision, attention to detail, and effective communication with the cast and crew significantly contributed to the film's success. Despite fasting for over 19 hours and losing over 30 kg weight, he remained dedicated, even if he stumbled on set a few times. As a friend, I had to balance acting and keeping an eye on him, along with Randeep's sister, Dr. Anjli Hooda, who portrayed Madam Cama. We stood by him throughout the filming process.

"One unforgettable moment was witnessing Randeep's transformation into Veer Savarkar," Patel recalls. "The moment we, portraying Savarkar and Madam Cama, made the first Indian flag in the movie, filled me with immense pride."

He concludes by expressing his desire for challenging roles: "As an actor, I aspire to explore diverse characters and contribute meaningfully to cinema. I look forward to projects that offer unique opportunities for artistic expression."

Previously, Jay has been part of projects like Bhuj: The Part of India, Torbaaz, Milan Talkies and produced and acted in short film I’m Gonna Tell God Everything.