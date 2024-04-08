Palle Singh on playing a jail warden in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

Discussing the challenges of portraying a character from the 1910s era, he explains, "The biggest hurdle was reconciling my gym-honed physique with the film's 1910 setting. Randeep emphasised the need for me to shed the 'gym zone' look. While a naturally strong and imposing build was desired, it shouldn't scream modern fitness. The challenge was achieving a physique that resembled someone from that era, while also conveying the character's inherent evilness and the transformation triggered by encountering Savarkar."

Sharing his working experience reuniting with Randeep, he states, "Randeep's passion for this project truly surprised me. Despite knowing him for years, I witnessed a completely different side of him during filming. His dedication was remarkable – wearing the hats of the producer, the writer, the director, and the lead actor simultaneously. The depth of understanding he brought to this complex, period character was truly commendable, especially considering it was a new facet of him as an actor. His extensive preparation, including meeting Savarkar's family and a meticulous research, created a truly enriching learning experience. It was undoubtedly the best experience I've had working on a film."

Recalling a fun anecdote from the set, he mentiones, "In Laal Rang, Randeep hit me with a sieve during a scene, which definitely hurt. This time around, there's a scene where I have to kick him, and there are others where I hit him too. I accidentally ended up hitting him for real a couple of times. By the end, he joked, 'I only hit you once in Laal Rang, but you're getting me back now!' We both laughed it off. However, after that, I became hyper-aware of not hurting him because I was so focused on getting into character and the intensity of the scenes."