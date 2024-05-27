Amitabh Bachchan says he felt bad for SRH owner Kavya Maran after the team's loss at the IPL 2024 finale

As KKR outplayed SRH and won the IPL 2024 title last night, a video of Kavya Maran holding back her tears and facing away from the camera surfaced online.

The SRH owner, who could not hold back her emotions after losing to KKR, somehow manged to keep the competitive spirit alive and cheered for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's team.

However, her breakdown left her fans concerned and now, even Amitabh Bachchan has offered her consolation. Sharing some words of wisdom on his daily blog post, Big B shared that he felt bad for Kavya and her team.

"The IPL Final is over and KKR have WON a most convincing victory .. SRH were simply outplayed .. disappointing in many ways becuse SRH is a good team and one has seen their very grand performances over the days when they played other matches," Big B wrote and further added, "But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady , .. the owner of SRH, in the Stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion .. I felt bad for her."