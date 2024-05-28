Check out the full Itinerary for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise party

After a grand celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are embarking on the next chapter of their pre-wedding festivities – a luxurious cruise voyage from Italy to Switzerland, aptly named La Vite E Un Viaggio (Life is a Journey). According to reports, the guest list promises to be as star-studded as the first ceremony, with celebrities like MS Dhoni and Ranveer Singh spotted at airports, likely en route to the festivities.
A Sneak Peek at the Itinerary: A media organisation also unveiled the itinerary for the much-anticipated cruise party, offering a glimpse into the extravagant events planned.
May 29: The journey kicks off with a welcome lunch onboard, with guests adhering to a ‘Classic Cruise’ dress code. Later that day, a ‘Starry Night’ themed gala takes over, with attendees switching to Western Formals.
May 30: The cruise docks in Rome, allowing guests to experience a ‘Roman Holiday’ with ‘Tourist Chic Attires’ encouraged. Back on board, a ‘La Dolce Far Niente’ (The Sweetness of Doing Nothing) themed evening offers a chance to relax in retro attire, followed by a toga party for a touch of ancient Roman flair.
May 31: The festivities continue with a playful ‘V Turns One Under the Sun’ themed event onboard, before guests head to Cannes for a glamorous ‘Le MASQUERADE’ ball, demanding a sophisticated black tie dress code. The night concludes with a lively ‘Pardon My French’ after-party back on the cruise.
June 1: The journey culminates in Portofino, where guests can soak in the Italian summer vibes with a ‘La Dolce Vita’ themed event, dressing for the picturesque locale.
A Phone-Free Celebration: Notably, reports suggest a strict no-phone policy will be enforced throughout the cruise, leaving it to be seen if the media will gain access to capture glimpses of the celebrations.
The Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding festivities promise to be just as grand as the first ceremony, which saw global icons like Grammy winner Rihanna, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan, and Punjabi musical star Diljit Dosanjh grace the occasion. With this upcoming cruise voyage, the couple is undoubtedly setting the stage for a truly unforgettable pre-wedding experience.