Check out the full Itinerary for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise party

After a grand celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are embarking on the next chapter of their pre-wedding festivities – a luxurious cruise voyage from Italy to Switzerland, aptly named La Vite E Un Viaggio (Life is a Journey). According to reports, the guest list promises to be as star-studded as the first ceremony, with celebrities like MS Dhoni and Ranveer Singh spotted at airports, likely en route to the festivities.