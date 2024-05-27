Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant set sail for their second pre-wedding celebration

Following a grand event in Jamnagar, the Ambani’s are set to celebrate a three-day pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. This time, the guests will be welcomed on a cruise, where they will travel from Italy to Southern France.
Several celebs have already flown to Italy in the early hours of Monday morning to join the festivities. The event is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 1, aboard a luxurious cruise ship travelling.
Over 800 guests, including Bollywood celebrities, are expected to attend. Several celebrities were spotted at the airport, getting ready to depart for Italy. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha were the first to be seen arriving at the airport. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was seen waving to the paparazzi in comfortable-fit pants, a t-shirt with a hoodie and a cap. Cricketer MS Dhoni was also seen with his wife Sakshi getting out of their car at the airport ready to leave the country.
The cruise will start on Tuesday, May 29. Media reports suggest that the celebration will begin with a welcome lunch, followed by a ‘Starry Night’ themed event. On Wednesday, the guests will arrive in Rome for a sightseeing holiday and the day ends with a ‘Toga Party’ on the cruise. On Thursday, the guests will enjoy a fun day on board, followed by a Masquerade party at Cannes and the day will conclude with an after-party on the cruise.
The first leg of the couple's pre-wedding bash took place in March. The guest list boasted of Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan, alongside business titans like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. Cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni also joined the festivities.