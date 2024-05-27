Aryan Khan wraps the shoot for his directorial debut 'Stardom', parties with Bobby Deol

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan has made rounds on social media upon the completion of his first-ever series, Stardom. The 26-year-old chose to celebrate this momentous occasion with a party where Bobby Deol was spotted congratulating him on his feat.

The two of them can be seen exchanging smiles and hugs as the crew celebrates around a humongous three-story cake. Aryan can also be seen sharing a few sweet moments with his crew while cutting the cake.

In the backdrop, you can spot a montage of SRK's films including Zero, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Paheli and others — all backed by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, which also produces Aryan's debut show.

Check out the viral video here: